Stillfront Q2 Revenue SEK 1,382 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,432 Million
(PLX AI) – Stillfront Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 477 million vs. estimate SEK 330 million.Q2 net income SEK 149 million
