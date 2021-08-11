checkAd

Stillfront Q2 Revenue SEK 1,382 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,432 Million

Autor: PLX AI
11.08.2021, 07:00  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Stillfront Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 477 million vs. estimate SEK 330 million.Q2 net income SEK 149 million

  • (PLX AI) – Stillfront Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 477 million vs. estimate SEK 330 million.
  • Q2 net income SEK 149 million
