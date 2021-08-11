E.ON Half Year Adjusted EBIT EUR 3,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 2,900 Million
(PLX AI) – E.ON half year adjusted net income EUR 1,800 million.Half year revenue EUR 33,000 million vs. estimate EUR 32,300 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 3,200 millionOutlook FY adjusted net income EUR 1,800 million
(PLX AI) – E.ON half year adjusted net income EUR 1,800 million.Half year revenue EUR 33,000 million vs. estimate EUR 32,300 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 3,200 millionOutlook FY adjusted net income EUR 1,800 million
E.ON Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – E.ON half year adjusted net income EUR 1,800 million.
- Half year revenue EUR 33,000 million vs. estimate EUR 32,300 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 3,200 million
- Outlook FY adjusted net income EUR 1,800 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0