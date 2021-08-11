checkAd

DGAP-News Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Half-yearly Financial Report: Income improves despite anticipated decline in revenues

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Half-yearly Financial Report: Income improves despite anticipated decline in revenues

11.08.2021 / 07:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press release No. 16/2021


Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Half-yearly Financial Report
Income improves despite anticipated decline in revenues

- Consolidated revenues of EUR 67.7 million fall short of level recorded in the first half of last year

- Consolidated earnings (consolidated EBIT) increases to EUR 2.6 million

- Forecast for the 2021 financial year confirmed

Haselünne, August 11, 2021 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today published its Group Half-yearly Financial Report. In the first half of the 2021 financial year, the corporate group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 67.7 million - a decrease of 7.9 % compared with the equivalent period last year (EUR 73.5 million). The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) amounted to EUR 2.6 million in the first six months of the 2021 financial year (first half of 2020: EUR 2.1 million), while the consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) stood at EUR 7.1 million (first half of 2020: EUR 6.4 million).

"As expected, the lockdown, which lasted well into May, and its dampening effects on social and private life had a significant impact on our business activities. That being said, the decline in revenues is predominantly due to the discontinuation of a contract bottling agreement, a development already communicated previously", explains Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. "Without the effects arising from the termination of this agreement, the cumulative drop in revenues for the first half of the year would have been less than 3 %."

