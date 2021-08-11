Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half Autor: PLX AI | 11.08.2021, 07:04 | 19 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 07:04 | (PLX AI) – Leoni continues recovery: Consolidated sales well above the previous year’s weak figures due to Covid-19 with increases of 47 percent in the first half and 92 percent in the second quarter.Significantly higher EBIT before exceptional … (PLX AI) – Leoni continues recovery: Consolidated sales well above the previous year’s weak figures due to Covid-19 with increases of 47 percent in the first half and 92 percent in the second quarter.Significantly higher EBIT before exceptional … (PLX AI) – Leoni continues recovery: Consolidated sales well above the previous year’s weak figures due to Covid-19 with increases of 47 percent in the first half and 92 percent in the second quarter.

Significantly higher EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs; profit of € 87 million after six months (previous year: negative € 112 million) and € 48 million in the second quarter (previous year: negative € 96 million)

Free cash flow of negative € 110 million in the first half of 2021 (previous year: negative € 244 million), particularly due to sales and copper price-driven increase in working capital; improvement to negative € 10 million in the second quarter, largely due to better earnings and expansion of factoring volumes

Supply bottlenecks of critical components and materials and production disruptions among carmakers due to shortage of semiconductors weighed on the first half; further bottlenecks in global supply chains expected in the second half

VALUE 21 update: annual gross cost savings potential of more than € 650 million from 2022 achieved as of 30 June 2021

Sales and earnings outlook raised following uptrend in the first half: a significant year-on-year sales increase to at least € 5 billion and a significant improvement compared to the previous year in EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs to at least € 100 million now expected for 2021



Leoni Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Leoni Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer