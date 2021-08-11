Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Thyssenkrupp Q3 in Line; Forecast Confirmed (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp Q3 revenue EUR 8,700 million vs. estimate EUR 8,692 millionFY forecast confirmedAdjusted EBIT amounted to €266 million, up significantly from the prior-year figure of €(693) million and also from the prior quarter (€220 …



