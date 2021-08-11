Thyssenkrupp Q3 in Line; Forecast Confirmed
(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp Q3 revenue EUR 8,700 million vs. estimate EUR 8,692 millionFY forecast confirmedAdjusted EBIT amounted to €266 million, up significantly from the prior-year figure of €(693) million and also from the prior quarter (€220 …
- (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp Q3 revenue EUR 8,700 million vs. estimate EUR 8,692 million
- FY forecast confirmed
- Adjusted EBIT amounted to €266 million, up significantly from the prior-year figure of €(693) million and also from the prior quarter (€220 million).
- Almost all segments contributed to this positive performance with their earnings improvements. In particular, Materials Services posted record earnings.
- For the full year 2020/2021 thyssenkrupp has confirmed the earnings forecast raised recently with the half-year figures
