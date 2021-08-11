Lanxess Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations; Outlook Raised
(PLX AI) – Lanxess Q2 revenue EUR 1,831 million vs. estimate EUR 1,712 million.Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 1,000-1,050 millionThe guidance also reflects the acquisition of Emerald Kalama Chemical, which was completed in early August, with an …
- (PLX AI) – Lanxess Q2 revenue EUR 1,831 million vs. estimate EUR 1,712 million.
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 1,000-1,050 million
- The guidance also reflects the acquisition of Emerald Kalama Chemical, which was completed in early August, with an EBITDA contribution of around EUR 35 million for the remainder of 2021
- Previously, LANXESS expected earnings of between EUR 950 million and EUR 1 billion
