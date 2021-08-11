Lanxess Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations; Outlook Raised

(PLX AI) – Lanxess Q2 revenue EUR 1,831 million vs. estimate EUR 1,712 million.Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 1,000-1,050 millionThe guidance also reflects the acquisition of Emerald Kalama Chemical, which was completed in early August, with an … (PLX AI) – Lanxess Q2 revenue EUR 1,831 million vs. estimate EUR 1,712 million.

Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 1,000-1,050 million

The guidance also reflects the acquisition of Emerald Kalama Chemical, which was completed in early August, with an EBITDA contribution of around EUR 35 million for the remainder of 2021

Previously, LANXESS expected earnings of between EUR 950 million and EUR 1 billion




