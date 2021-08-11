checkAd

DGAP-News Masterflex SE on course for growth in first half of 2021

DGAP-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Masterflex SE on course for growth in first half of 2021

11.08.2021 / 07:30
Masterflex SE on course for growth in first half of 2021

- Consolidated revenue increases by around 4.0% to EUR 38.9 million (previous year: EUR 37.4 million)

- Consolidated operational EBIT rises by 49.6% to EUR 3.7 million

- Medium-term "double digit" earnings target already nearly achieved with a 9.5% EBIT margin

- High order backlog underpins sales and earnings targets

- Strong and profitable business development expected in second half of the year

Gelsenkirchen, August 11, 2021 - The Masterflex Group recorded growth again in the first half of 2021 despite the still noticeable dampening effects of the corona pandemic. While revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was still 4.9% below the previous year's level due to the corona pandemic, the Masterflex Group achieved revenue growth of 14.8% in the second quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Overall, Masterflex closed the first half of 2021 by posting a 4.0% increase in revenue to EUR 38.9 million (previous year: EUR 37.4 million).

Operational earnings before interest and taxes (operational EBIT) amounted to EUR 3.7 million in the first half of 2021 (previous year: EUR 2.5 million), resulting in a significant year-on-year increase of 49.6%. This equates to an operational EBIT margin of 9.5% (previous year: 6.6%) in relation to total output. The Masterflex Group is thus on track to achieve the medium-term target of a double-digit EBIT margin formulated as part of the "Back to Double Digit" program. The efficiency measures implemented and the adjustment of capacities, in particular the closure of production in France and the Czech Republic, are having an impact. Consolidated net income amounted to EUR 2.4 million in the first half of 2021 and is thus 88.7% higher than last year's figure of EUR 1.3 million. Accordingly, earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.25, compared to EUR 0.13 in the same period of the previous year.

