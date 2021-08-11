Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group continues its upward trajectory, delivering a strong result in the second quarter

In the first half of 2021, the Salzgitter Group generated the highest pre-tax result since the exceptional financial years 2007 and 2008. The drivers of this result consisted of the dynamic uptrend in rolled steel prices over the course of the first six months, coupled with a sustained recovery in the market that had a particularly positive impact on the performance of the Strip Steel and Trading business units. The contribution from the participating investment in Aurubis AG was once again very gratifying.

The Salzgitter Group's external sales rose to € 4,435.5 million in the first six months of the financial year 2021, significantly outperforming the year-earlier period that was determined by the COVID-19 pandemic (H1 2020: € 3,631.0 million). Profit before taxes of € 305.7 million (H1 2020: € -127.8 million) includes the contribution of € 91.0 million from the participating investment in Aurubis AG accounted for pursuant to the equity method (IFRS accounting) (H1 2020: € 34.0 million). An after-tax result that stood at € 230.6 million (H1 2020: € - 144.7 million) brings earnings per share to € 4.20 (H1 2020: € - 2.70) and return on capital employed to 16.4 % (H1 2020: - 6.3 %). The equity ratio remained at a very sound 33.3 %. Despite the greater volume of business and higher prices for raw materials and finished products, the net financial position of € - 422.5 million settled around the level of the year-end 2020 reporting date (€ - 431.7 million). The value of the CO 2 allowances procured for the fourth period of the EU greenhouse gas emission trading scheme that commenced on January 1, 2021 meanwhile amount to almost one billion euros.