DGAP-News Just - Evotec Biologics opens J.POD 1 US in Redmond, Washington

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Just - Evotec Biologics opens J.POD 1 US in Redmond, Washington

11.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • J.POD(R) 1 US PROVIDES UNIQUELY FLEXIBLE CGMP MANUFACTURING OF KILOGRAMS TO METRIC TONS OF BIOLOGICS THERAPEUTICS
  • J.POD(R) FACILITY EXPANDS JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS' CAPABILITIES INTO COMMERCIAL BIOLOGICS MANUFACTURING AND ADDS LATE STAGE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL SUPPLY FOR BOTH SMALL AND LARGE QUANTITIES OF DRUG SUBSTANCE


Hamburg, Germany, 11 August 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced the opening of the company's late-stage clinical and commercial biologics cGMP manufacturing facility (J.POD(R) 1 US) in Redmond, Washington. The innovative cGMP biomanufacturing facility is the final step in Just - Evotec Biologics' J.DESIGN platform that integrates data analytics and machine learning through all activities involved with the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologics. This includes design of discovery libraries (J.DISCOVERY(TM)), molecules (J.MD(TM)), processes (JP3(R)) and the manufacturing facility, J.POD(R).

The facility employs J.POD(R) technology that uses autonomous clean rooms to run small, highly intensified production processes, thereby reducing the cost of biologics manufacturing.

Unique in the industry, the 130,000 square foot J.POD(R) facility was designed with improved environmental sustainability and a dramatically compressed construction time compared to traditional biologics manufacturing. The site includes dedicated quality control and process development laboratories for both clinical and commercial products, a warehouse, and collaborative office and meeting spaces for approximately 200 employees at full capacity.

The innovative "manufacturing ballroom" and clean rooms provide intensified fed-batch or continuous processing up to 1,000 L scale, delivering high quality clinical or commercial grade drug substance from a few kilograms to metric tons.

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "Evotec's mission is all about access to innovative, highly effective medicines. The opening of J.POD(R) 1 US marks a big milestone for our Company and our partners. With this uniquely flexible manufacturing facility, Evotec now has the capabilities in house to not only discover and develop innovative biologics therapies, but also deliver them to the patients who urgently need them. I am very grateful to our Washington-based team at Just - Evotec Biologics who have made this achievement possible right on time - against all odds of the COVID-19 pandemic."

