DGAP-News APONTIS PHARMA builds on strong position and profitability in first half of 2021 - preliminary figures and forecast confirmed

11.08.2021 / 07:30
  • Single Pills revenues +83% to EUR 14.0 million as a key growth driver
  • Total revenues grow strongly by 36% to EUR 24.0 million, contrary to the general market development
  • EBITDA (adjusted) increases significantly by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 2.8 million with only disproportionately low cost development
  • Targeted investments in Single Pills and market expansion planned


Monheim am Rhein, 11 August 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, has expanded its unique positioning, revenue growth and market leadership in the Single Pills segment in a successful first half of 2021 and is thus directly on track to meet the forecast for the current financial year communicated in connection with the IPO.

APONTIS PHARMA grew in the 6-month period of 2021 against the general market trend in the pharmaceutical industry by posting a 36% increase in revenue to EUR 24.0 million. Single Pill revenues were the main growth drivers with a significant increase of 83% to EUR 14.0 million and increased the share of Single Pills in total revenues to 58% (H1 2020: 43%). Cost of materials increased significantly slower than the revenues volume. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA adjusted), which are mainly adjusted for IPO costs, improved at Group level by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 2.8 million (H1 2020: negative).

APONTIS PHARMA has a solid asset and financial position with an equity ratio of 72%, liquid assets of EUR 30.5 million and liabilities of EUR 7.6 million.

For financial year 2021, the Management Board continues to expect revenues of EUR 48.5 million and EBITDA adjusted of EUR 5.5 million.

