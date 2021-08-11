INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Group clearly grows its sales and earnings

- 9.8% growth in sales in the first half of 2021

- increase in EBIT to EUR 56.3 million

- Forecast for the 2021 financial year adjusted

Bergisch Gladbach, 11 August 2021 - The portfolio companies of the INDUS Group were able to continue the positive trend of the beginning of the year and continued to grow their sales in the second quarter of 2021. In the first six months of the year, sales revenues increased by 9.8% to EUR 850.3 million (H1 2020: EUR 774.2 million). At EUR 56.3 million, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were EUR 74.6 million higher than the EBIT of the prior-year period (H1 2020: EUR -18.3 million) - which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; before impairment, EBIT increased by EUR 36.7 million. This is not least attributable to the measures implemented in 2020 in the context of the INTERIM SPRINT program. The EBIT margin climbed from -2.4% to 6.6%. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.10, up from EUR -1.63 in the previous year.

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 22.8 million in the first six months (H1 2020: EUR 29.0 million). As had been expected, working capital picked up as result of the increased business activity. Moreover, portfolio companies are hedging against the current rise in commodity prices and material shortages with increased inventories. While the INDUS Group had deliberately pursued a more restrictive investment policy in the COVID year 2020, the portfolio companies invested EUR 30.2 million in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in the first half of the year, which was almost twice as much as in the same period of the previous year (H1 2020: EUR 16.1 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 163.2 million at the end of the quarter - a comfortable starting position for further acquisitions. At 40.2%, the equity ratio was above the target of 40%.