BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 10 Aug 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    27.3465 £    23.7314
Estimated MTD return      0.40 %      0.41 %
Estimated YTD return      5.44 %      4.23 %
Estimated ITD return    173.46 %    137.31 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    22.00 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -19.55 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -24.15 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

