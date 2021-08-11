Six-month interim report (Q2) 2021
ALK reports revenue up 13% with sales growth across its portfolio, outlook updated (unaudited)
ALK’s revenue growth increased during Q2 on continued strong momentum for tablet sales and a recovery in sales of legacy products. ALK saw overall revenue growth of 13% for the quarter and tablet sales growth of 23% with better than expected earnings, despite a significant, planned increase in R&D spend. Based on year-to-date results, and improved forecasts for H2, ALK has upgraded its 2021 financial outlook.
Q2 2021 financial highlights
- Total revenue was up 13% in local currencies at DKK 868 million (772). This compares against a Q2 last year that showed flat overall growth due to the negative impact of COVID, especially on legacy products. Currency effects reduced reported growth by 1 percentage point.
- Tablet sales grew by 23% to DKK 401 million (last year: 324 with 25% growth). Growth was held back slightly by the phasing of product shipments to Japan. Combined sales of SCIT and SLIT-drops increased 4%, with other products up 13%.
- Revenue growth in Europe increased to 14%, with North America up 33% and International revenue down 15% on the phasing of product shipments to Japan and China.
- Operating profit (EBITDA) was better than expected at DKK 48 million (75), reflecting an improved gross margin but also a planned DKK 69 million increase in R&D spend.
- Revenue for the first six months was up 11% with tablet sales growth of 28%, while EBITDA was almost unchanged at DKK 274 million (273). Free cash flow was positive at DKK 128 million (27) and the improvement was driven by the phasing of investments and changes to working capital.
Key events and strategic progress
ALK continues to make good progress on its strategic priorities:
- The adolescent safety clinical trial for ODACTRA was completed as planned in support of a future US application to expand its use to include adolescents.
- A further 22 approvals were secured for ALK’s tablet portfolio.
- ALK finalised a development and licensing agreement with Catalent on the use of a proprietary tablet formulation technology in ALK’s food AIT programme.
- ALK has refinanced its loan facilities so that it now has DKK 1.5 billion in credit facilities, of which, DKK 1.2 billion is currently unused.
- After the quarter ended, ALK and China-based pharmaceutical company Grandpharma announced an agreement that will see ALK’s adrenaline autoinjector, Jext, registered and launched in China.
2021 financial outlook
