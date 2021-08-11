Six-month interim report (Q2) 2021

ALK reports revenue up 13% with sales growth across its portfolio, outlook updated (unaudited)



ALK’s revenue growth increased during Q2 on continued strong momentum for tablet sales and a recovery in sales of legacy products. ALK saw overall revenue growth of 13% for the quarter and tablet sales growth of 23% with better than expected earnings, despite a significant, planned increase in R&D spend. Based on year-to-date results, and improved forecasts for H2, ALK has upgraded its 2021 financial outlook.

Q2 2021 financial highlights