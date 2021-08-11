checkAd

Aedifica NV/SA Half year financial report 2021

Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding the 2021 half year results.

  • EPRA Earnings* amounted to €67.4 million as of 30 June 2021 (+26% compared to 30 June 2020), or €2.02/share
  • Rental income increased to €108.3 million as of 30 June 2021 (+18% compared to 30 June 2020)
  • Real estate portfolio* in excess of €4.4 billion as of 30 June 2021, an increase of more than €606 million (+16%) compared to 31 December 2020, the end of the previous financial year
  • 543 healthcare sites for more than 41,000 users across 7 countries:
    • €1,193 million in Belgium (83 sites)
    • €902 million in Germany (94 sites)
    • €799 million in Finland (183 sites)
    • €735 million in the United Kingdom (102 sites)
    • €561 million in the Netherlands (71 sites)
    • €51 million in Ireland (5 sites)
    • €21 million in Sweden (5 sites)
  • Addition of a seventh country to the portfolio: first investments in Ireland
  • Investment programme of €758 million in construction and renovation projects and €97 million in acquisitions subject to outstanding conditions. Over the 1st half, 17 projects were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €120 million
  • Weighted average unexpired lease term of 20 years and occupancy rate of 100%
  • 42.0% debt-to-assets ratio as of 30 June 2021
  • More than €300 million raised on capital markets through a capital increase via an accelerated private placement (€286 million) and a contribution in kind
  • Succesful bond issue (‘USPP’) of £180 million with institutional investors from the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada
  • Long-term bank financing concluded amounting to €525 million
  • Outlook for the 2021 financial year confirmed: proposed gross dividend of €3.30 per share

Attachments





