ISS Organic Growth Slightly Better Than Expected in First Half Autor: PLX AI | 11.08.2021, 07:31 | 24 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 07:31 | (PLX AI) – ISS half year organic growth -0.2% vs. estimate -0.4%

ISS Free cash flow is now expected to be above DKK 1.0 billion for the year

half year revenue DKK 34,404 million vs. estimate DKK 34,213 million

half year adjusted EBIT DKK 508 million

half year EBIT margin 1.5%

Says performance in H1 2021 provides solid support for our 2021 outlook of positive organic growth and operating margin above 2%



