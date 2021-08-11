Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Salzgitter H1 Revenue, Pretax Profit Better Than Expected (PLX AI) – Salzgitter half year revenue EUR 4,435.5 million vs. estimate EUR 4,800 million.half year pretax profit EUR 305.7 million vs. estimate EUR 298 millionOutlook FY pretax profit EUR 400-600 million (unchanged from June upgrade)Still sees an …



