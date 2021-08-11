Salzgitter H1 Revenue, Pretax Profit Better Than Expected
- (PLX AI) – Salzgitter half year revenue EUR 4,435.5 million vs. estimate EUR 4,800 million.
- half year pretax profit EUR 305.7 million vs. estimate EUR 298 million
- Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 400-600 million (unchanged from June upgrade)
- Still sees an increase in sales to more than EUR 9 billion for the year
