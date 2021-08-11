STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE:PHO) today reported Hexvix/Cysview revenues of NOK 88.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2020: NOK 53.5), and EBITDA of NOK 5.8 million (NOK -8.9 million), driven by growth in the U.S. segment and the continued successful launch in European markets reacquired in 2020. Despite business challenges due to ongoing surges of Covid-19 and its variants in certain territories, Photocure plans to increase investment in commercial activities in the second half of 2021 to capitalize on improving access to care and to further penetrate the large potential market opportunity for Hexvix/Cysview in its direct global markets.

"Photocure achieved year over year Hexvix/Cysview revenue growth of 66% in the second quarter of 2021, driven by a recovery from the comparable period in 2020 when Covid-19 first surged, our reacquisition of the Hexvix business in continental Europe, and our ability to capitalize on improving healthcare access in several of our commercial territories. Excluding the impact of negative foreign exchange, product sales were up 87% over the second quarter last year. We continued to increase our penetration into the bladder cancer treatment market, with U.S. unit volume rising 19% sequentially, from the first quarter to the second quarter of this year. In May, we achieved the highest number of units ever sold per month in our U.S. business, and in Europe, unit volume in the second quarter nearly returned to the same level seen in the 2019 period, with renewed sales activity in priority growth markets such as France and the UK," says Daniel Schneider, President & Chief Executive Officer of Photocure.

Photocure reported total group revenues of NOK 90.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 (NOK 53.7 million), and an EBITDA* of NOK 5.8 million (NOK -8.9 million). Hexvix/Cysview revenues were NOK 88.9 million (NOK 53.5 million) following the successful transition of the reacquired European territories and unit sales growth of 53% in the U.S. EBIT ended at NOK -0.2 million (NOK -14.2 million) and the cash balance at the end of the second quarter 2021 was NOK 340.2 million.

The installed base of rigid cystoscopes in the U.S. was 288 at the end of the second quarter, an increase of 42 units or 17% since the same period in 2020. Blue Light Cystoscopy in the surveillance setting is a key priority for Photocure in the U.S. market. By the end of the second quarter, a total base of 42 flexible cystoscopes have been installed giving more patients access to the procedure with less constraints.