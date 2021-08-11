checkAd

Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, August 11, 2021

Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and business media to its interim report presentation and conference call with President and CEO Henrik Ekelund.

Digital participation:
Wednesday, August 18 at 09.30 am CET. The presentation can be followed on the web with opportunities to ask questions, or you may dial any of the following numbers:

UK +44 333 300 9263

US +1 631 913 1422, PIN code: 9788 43 45

SE +46-8 505 583 66

Follow the presentation at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bts-group-q2-2021

Registration is not required for participating at the webcast or the conference call.

Physical participation:

Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm

Weblink for notification of physical participation at the presentation

https://financialhearings.com/event/13471

The report is published at 08.00 am CET the same day.

The presentation and slides will be available later at http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-58 70 70 02
+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with approximately 860 professionals in 33 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 35 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities, and unleash business success.
It’s strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.
We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are e.g., ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP and Tencent.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Attachment





