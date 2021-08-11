checkAd

SolGold PLC Announces Regional Exploration Update - Sharug

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on the Regional Exploration programme in Ecuador with the commencement of drilling at its Sharug Project in …

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on the Regional Exploration programme in Ecuador with the commencement of drilling at its Sharug Project in southern Ecuador, held by Green Rock Resources S.A., a 100% owned subsidiary of SolGold.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Drilling has commenced at the Santa Martha copper gold porphyry target at the Sharug Project as part of an initial six-hole drilling program testing extensive coincident surface geochemical and geophysical anomalies
  • Mineralisation at Santa Martha is part of a 600m wide by 1,200m long northeast trending corridor containing mineralisation styles, size and geometry consistent with surface exposure of a vertically extensive, well-preserved copper-gold porphyry system
  • The Santa Martha target is characterised by coincident soil Cu, Au, Mo soil geochemistry, porphyry style alteration, and a classic magnetic high surrounded by an annular magnetic low
  • All scout drilling regulatory approvals have been received for 13 drilling platforms to accommodate multiple holes at the Santa Martha target

Commenting on today's release, Mr Jason Ward, Executive Director and Country Manager for SolGold in Ecuador said:

'Santa Martha displays all of the classic porphyry copper gold signatures that SolGold has recognised through Ecuador and define the blueprint we developed at the tier 1 Alpala project. The permitting and organisation of the Santa Martha programme further endorses SolGold's pan Ecuadorean activities and strategy and are a testament to our hard-working team and supportive government and communities.

It's a further step to becoming a large and integrated explorer, developer and producer in Ecuador, on the most under explored and prospective section of the Andean Copper Belt. SolGold is dominant in Ecuador's exploration effort and results to date endorse this strategy.'

References to figures relate to the version visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2271I_1-2021-8-10.pdf

FURTHER INFORMATION

SolGold continues to pursue its strategy to become a tier 1 copper and gold production company through aggressive exploration of its extensive tenement portfolio in Ecuador. The regional exploration programme is fully funded to 2022.

The Sharug project which contains the Santa Martha target is located within the Miocene aged metallogenic Belt of southern Ecuador (Figure 1). All scout drilling regulatory approvals have been received for the 100% SolGold owned Sharug Project in Ecuador's Southern Copper-Gold Province for 13 drill pads to accommodate multiple drill holes.

