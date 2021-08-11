checkAd

DGAP-News JDC Group AG: Accelerated growth leads to jump in revenues and profits - guidance for full year 2021 raised

11.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JDC Group results for the first half of 2021:
- Revenues increase by 16.6 percent to EUR 68.6 million in the first half of 2021; in the second quarter, revenues even rose by 19.2 percent to EUR 32.6 million.

- EBITDA up by around 39 percent in the first half of 2021 at EUR 4.3 million; EBIT doubles to EUR 1.9 million

- Full-year 2021 revenue and profit guidance raised

 

Results published today for JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) for the first half of 2021 show a significant acceleration in growth accompanied by a jump in revenues and profit.

Total revenues grew by 16.6 percent to EUR 68.6 million in the first half of 2021 (first half of 2020: EUR 58.8 million). Revenues for the second quarter were up by 19.2 percent at EUR 32.6 million.

Revenues in the Advisortech segment increased by around 14 percent to EUR 56.4 million in the first half. The Advisory segment's revenues were up by almost 24 percent at EUR 17.3 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by around 39 percent to EUR 4.3 million in the first half of the year (first half of 2020: EUR 3.1 million). Second-quarter EBITA jumped by around 60 percent to EUR 1.5 million (second quarter of 2020: EUR 0.9 million).

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) doubled to EUR 1.9 million (first half of 2020: EUR 0.9 million). The consolidated profit leapt to EUR 1.0 million in the first half of 2021, compared with EUR 0.2 million in 2020.

The Group's operating performance also developed positively: In the second quarter, JDC Group AG and a subsidiary of Provinzial Holding AG signed an agreement to establish "Einfach Gut Versichert GmbH" as a joint venture, thus economically implementing the letter of intent signed in February. Through this now contractually fixed cooperation, JDC will become the exclusive third-party insurance platform for around 100 savings banks in the business area of Provinzial in the coming years and will thus be able to significantly expand its current business volume.

