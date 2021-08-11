DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko Group impresses across all segments in second quarter



11.08.2021 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Second quarter of 2021: All segments increase sales (+8 percent overall) and EBIT (+68 percent overall)

Forecast for full year 2021: +2-5 percent sales growth; EBIT € 48-55 million (+14-30 percent)



Hamburg, 11 August 2021. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) today published its half-year financial report 2021, including the figures for the second quarter (1 April to 30 June). Sales for the second quarter of 2021 show an increase of 8 percent to € 166.3 million (previous year: € 153.8 million). EBIT in the same period amounted to € 15.5 million (previous year: € 9.2 million), thus achieving growth of 68 percent. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, business performance in the second quarter of 2021 is compared with the previous year, including pandemic-related influences.

E-commerce continued to experience strong demand in the second quarter of 2021, increasing sales by 10 percent. The Retail segment generated an 8 percent increase in sales despite the absence of tastings and events. The B2B segment enjoyed 6 percent growth thanks to strong sales to food retailers. Across all segments, the Hawesko Group improved its second-quarter result compared with the prior-year period: both in absolute terms and as a proportion of sales. Double-digit growth rates were recorded in the B2C segments: in e-commerce EBIT grew by 45 percent, and in retail by 18 percent. The B2B segment impressed with a strong EBIT margin of 5.7 percent.

In the half-year period (January 1 to June 30), consolidated sales of the Hawesko Group rose by 17 percent year on year to € 324.9 million. Group EBIT rose by 138 percent to € 31.1 million. Consolidated net income attributable to Hawesko shareholders more than doubled to € 19.3 million, while earnings per share amounted to € 2.15, compared with € 0.89 in the first half of the previous year.