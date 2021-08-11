DGAP-News Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko Group impresses across all segments in second quarter
|
DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
E-commerce continued to experience strong demand in the second quarter of 2021, increasing sales by 10 percent. The Retail segment generated an 8 percent increase in sales despite the absence of tastings and events. The B2B segment enjoyed 6 percent growth thanks to strong sales to food retailers. Across all segments, the Hawesko Group improved its second-quarter result compared with the prior-year period: both in absolute terms and as a proportion of sales. Double-digit growth rates were recorded in the B2C segments: in e-commerce EBIT grew by 45 percent, and in retail by 18 percent. The B2B segment impressed with a strong EBIT margin of 5.7 percent.
In the half-year period (January 1 to June 30), consolidated sales of the Hawesko Group rose by 17 percent year on year to € 324.9 million. Group EBIT rose by 138 percent to € 31.1 million. Consolidated net income attributable to Hawesko shareholders more than doubled to € 19.3 million, while earnings per share amounted to € 2.15, compared with € 0.89 in the first half of the previous year.
Hawesko Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Hawesko
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare