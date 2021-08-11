DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results PNE AG: Significant increase in earnings in the first half of 2021 11.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE AG: Significant increase in earnings in the first half of 2021

- Total aggregate output and EBITDA increased significantly

- Portfolio of internally operated wind farms further expanded

- Strong growth of the wind and photovoltaic project pipelines

Cuxhaven, August 11, 2021 - In the first half of 2021, PNE AG continued to develop successfully in operational and financial terms as a result of the successful development of further wind farm projects, the start of construction and sale of wind farms in Germany and abroad as well as the positive course of business in the service sector. This is shown in the half-year report published today.

In the first six months, the Group recorded total aggregate output of euro 93.9 million (prior year: euro 77.0 million), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of euro 13.3 million (prior year: euro 9.0 million), operating profit (EBIT) of euro 2.3 million (prior year: euro 0.6 million) and undiluted earnings per share of euro 0.01 (prior year: euro -0.07).

Due to the intense expansion of PNE's internally operated wind farm portfolio, the total aggregate output is significantly higher than last year. The Group's segments "project development" and "service products" showed high growth rates in total aggregate output and EBITDA compared to the same period of the previous year. In the "electricity generation" segment, total aggregate output and EBITDA were negatively affected by the weak wind conditions in the first half of the year.

"Hidden reserves" created with the establishment of the wind farm portfolio

The results are strongly influenced by the development of the internally operated wind farm portfolio. PNE has created "hidden reserves" that are not immediately apparent. As a result of the investments in PNE's own projects, pre-tax profits totalling euro 100.3 million were eliminated at Group level, of which euro 18.7 million in the first half of 2021 (prior year: euro 6.9 million). In spite of the "hidden reserves", the Group reported equity of euro 197.8 million as at June 30, 2021 (as at December 31, 2020: euro 200.6 million) and an equity ratio of 27.1 percent (as at December 31, 2020: 30.2 percent).