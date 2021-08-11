checkAd

DGAP-News PNE AG: Significant increase in earnings in the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.08.2021, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
PNE AG: Significant increase in earnings in the first half of 2021

11.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

PNE AG: Significant increase in earnings in the first half of 2021

- Total aggregate output and EBITDA increased significantly

- Portfolio of internally operated wind farms further expanded

- Strong growth of the wind and photovoltaic project pipelines

Cuxhaven, August 11, 2021 - In the first half of 2021, PNE AG continued to develop successfully in operational and financial terms as a result of the successful development of further wind farm projects, the start of construction and sale of wind farms in Germany and abroad as well as the positive course of business in the service sector. This is shown in the half-year report published today.

In the first six months, the Group recorded total aggregate output of euro 93.9 million (prior year: euro 77.0 million), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of euro 13.3 million (prior year: euro 9.0 million), operating profit (EBIT) of euro 2.3 million (prior year: euro 0.6 million) and undiluted earnings per share of euro 0.01 (prior year: euro -0.07).

Due to the intense expansion of PNE's internally operated wind farm portfolio, the total aggregate output is significantly higher than last year. The Group's segments "project development" and "service products" showed high growth rates in total aggregate output and EBITDA compared to the same period of the previous year. In the "electricity generation" segment, total aggregate output and EBITDA were negatively affected by the weak wind conditions in the first half of the year.

"Hidden reserves" created with the establishment of the wind farm portfolio
The results are strongly influenced by the development of the internally operated wind farm portfolio. PNE has created "hidden reserves" that are not immediately apparent. As a result of the investments in PNE's own projects, pre-tax profits totalling euro 100.3 million were eliminated at Group level, of which euro 18.7 million in the first half of 2021 (prior year: euro 6.9 million). In spite of the "hidden reserves", the Group reported equity of euro 197.8 million as at June 30, 2021 (as at December 31, 2020: euro 200.6 million) and an equity ratio of 27.1 percent (as at December 31, 2020: 30.2 percent).

Seite 1 von 4
PNE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: PNE - Der PositivThread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PNE AG: Significant increase in earnings in the first half of 2021 DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results PNE AG: Significant increase in earnings in the first half of 2021 11.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate News PNE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues to grow
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Gruppe weiter auf Wachstumskurs
EQS-News: Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen zurück und stellt richtig
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Abbaubeginn der Großprobe
DGAP-News: Bechtle setzt Aktiensplit um
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​HÖRMANN Industries GmbH increases sales, total output and earnings in the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​HÖRMANN Industries GmbH steigert im ersten Halbjahr 2021 Umsatz, ...
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital schließt mit Lighthouse einen zweijährigen Lizenzvertrag über 360 ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger rejects allegations and sets the record straight
Titel
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DGAP-News: Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr - BayWa AG mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Energie, Agrar und Bau
DGAP-Adhoc: Endor AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen als Folge der ...
DCI AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: PNE AG: Deutliche Ergebnissteigerung im ersten Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: PNE AG: Deutliche Ergebnissteigerung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21PNE AG: Further PPAs successfully concluded: PNE has brokered power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a total capacity of 30 megawatts
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 Megawatt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21PNE: Nächster Deal mit der CEE Group
4investors | Kommentare
19.07.21DGAP-News: PNE AG: Windparks in Frankreich und Thüringen übergeben (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
19.07.21DGAP-News: PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21DGAP-News: PNE AG: Windparks in Frankreich und Thüringen übergeben
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | Fünf To-dos in der Empfehlungsliste
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
15.07.21PNE: Neues aus Rumänien
4investors | Kommentare