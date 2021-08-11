checkAd

Formycon reports on the status of FYB207 development

DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication/Study
Formycon reports on the status of FYB207 development

11.08.2021 / 08:00
Press Release // August 11, 2021

Formycon reports on the status of FYB207 development

- Efficient neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants-of-concern

- Production for preclinical and clinical product established at fast track

- Expansion of preclinical efficacy testing planned

- Phase I/IIa clinical trial expected to start first half of 2022

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) today provided an update on the development status of its COVID-19 drug FYB207.

SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses use the protein ACE2 on the surface of human cells as a portal of entry for respiratory infections. Formycon has therefore fused the human ACE2 protein with the constant part of human immunoglobulin to create an innovative COVID-19 drug (FYB207) that is protected against viral mutations, completely prevents cell infection in vitro, and can potentially be used against all coronaviruses that use ACE2 as a portal of entry for cell infection.

A recently published study on the neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants-of-concern Alpha (B.1.17) and Beta (B.1.351) by Formycon's ACE2 fusion protein FYB207, performed by Formycon together with its academic partners Prof. Dr. Ulrike Protzer, Chair of Virology, and Prof. Dr. Johannes Buchner, Chair of Biotechnology, Technical University of Munich (TUM) (Research Square Preprint: https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-459941/v1), shows efficient in vitro neutralization of the coronavirus variants in the picomolar range. The study was conducted with two drug candidates (FYB207a, FYB207b) of the ACE2 fusion protein and builds on previously published data of four FYB207 drug candidates published by Formycon in collaboration with the TUM scientists (BioRxiv Preprint: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.12.06.413443). Recent studies with FYB207a show that Formycon's ACE2 fusion protein also has strong binding to the viral spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant (B.1.617.2). In summary, these laboratory data demonstrate that FYB207 retains its full antiviral potential even in the rapidly spreading SARS-CoV-2 variants-of-concern.

