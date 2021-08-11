DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results ​​​​​​​Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2021 11.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), August 11, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY, the "Company") today reported financial results (IFRS, unaudited) for the second quarter and first half of 2021.

OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS

Epigenomics AG has two options to obtain reimbursement for Epi proColon after the disappointing negative NCD reimbursement decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) earlier this year: via legislation and by appealing the NCD decision. In the legislative process, the Donald Payne, Sr. Colorectal Cancer Detection Act of 2021 (H.R. 1655) was reintroduced in the new session of Congress and currently has 63 co-sponsors.

Epigenomic's management is confident that the company's new Next-Gen version of Epi proColon will meet the new CMS reimbursement criteria. The critical factor for the commercialization of the new test is the clinical study required to apply for marketing approval, which will take at least two years, and the subsequent duration of the FDA review. Epigenomics plan to initiate this trial in the first half of 2022.

As a result of the two capital measures carried out in the first half of 2021, Epigenomics AG received gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.5 million, which will provide the Company with liquidity well into 2022. In addition, Epigenomics recently announced a further capital measure to raise up to EUR 18 million (gross proceeds) through the issuance of a convertible bond. The placement is back-stopped by the largest shareholder, Deutsche Balaton, and is expected to be issued in the third quarter of the year.

Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics AG: "We are determined to increase shareholder value. A prerequisite for this is that we continue to move the business forward. Therefore, our strategy at this point is to focus on both achieving CMS reimbursement of Epi proColon, possibly via legislation, while at the same time advancing the development of Epi proColon "Next-Gen". If we make discernible progress in this regard, we will move decisively closer to the goal of maximizing shareholder value."