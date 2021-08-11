checkAd

DGAP-News ​​​​​​​Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.08.2021, 08:00  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
​​​​​​​Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2021

11.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2021

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), August 11, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY, the "Company") today reported financial results (IFRS, unaudited) for the second quarter and first half of 2021.

OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS

  • Epigenomics AG has two options to obtain reimbursement for Epi proColon after the disappointing negative NCD reimbursement decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) earlier this year: via legislation and by appealing the NCD decision. In the legislative process, the Donald Payne, Sr. Colorectal Cancer Detection Act of 2021 (H.R. 1655) was reintroduced in the new session of Congress and currently has 63 co-sponsors.
  • Epigenomic's management is confident that the company's new Next-Gen version of Epi proColon will meet the new CMS reimbursement criteria. The critical factor for the commercialization of the new test is the clinical study required to apply for marketing approval, which will take at least two years, and the subsequent duration of the FDA review. Epigenomics plan to initiate this trial in the first half of 2022.
  • As a result of the two capital measures carried out in the first half of 2021, Epigenomics AG received gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.5 million, which will provide the Company with liquidity well into 2022. In addition, Epigenomics recently announced a further capital measure to raise up to EUR 18 million (gross proceeds) through the issuance of a convertible bond. The placement is back-stopped by the largest shareholder, Deutsche Balaton, and is expected to be issued in the third quarter of the year.

Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics AG: "We are determined to increase shareholder value. A prerequisite for this is that we continue to move the business forward. Therefore, our strategy at this point is to focus on both achieving CMS reimbursement of Epi proColon, possibly via legislation, while at the same time advancing the development of Epi proColon "Next-Gen". If we make discernible progress in this regard, we will move decisively closer to the goal of maximizing shareholder value."

Seite 1 von 4
Epigenomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ​​​​​​​Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2021 DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results ​​​​​​​Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2021 11.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues to grow
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Gruppe weiter auf Wachstumskurs
EQS-News: Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen zurück und stellt richtig
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Abbaubeginn der Großprobe
DGAP-News: Bechtle setzt Aktiensplit um
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​HÖRMANN Industries GmbH increases sales, total output and earnings in the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​HÖRMANN Industries GmbH steigert im ersten Halbjahr 2021 Umsatz, ...
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital schließt mit Lighthouse einen zweijährigen Lizenzvertrag über 360 ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger rejects allegations and sets the record straight
Titel
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DGAP-News: Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr - BayWa AG mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Energie, Agrar und Bau
DGAP-Adhoc: Endor AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen als Folge der ...
DCI AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Epigenomics AG veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für die ersten sechs Monate 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Epigenomics AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
20.07.21DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Epigenomics AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs