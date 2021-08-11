DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report secunet Security Networks AG closes first half of 2021 very well 11.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Sales revenues up 30% to 147.6 million euros (H1 2020: 113.4 million euros)

- Growth in both segments

- EBIT improves 49% to 24.2 million euros (H1 2020: 16.2 million euros)

- Order book higher than previous year's value

- Full-year forecast confirmed

[Essen, 11 August 2021] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) today publishes its Half-Year Financial Report 2021. The results achieved in the first half of the 2021 financial year considerably exceeded the Company's expectations at the start of the financial year.

In the reporting period from 1 January to 30 June 2021, secunet Group increased sales revenue by 30% from 113.4 million euros in the previous year to 147.6 million euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew by 49%, to 24.2 million euros (previous year: 16.2 million euros).

Sales in the Public Sector segment - whose products and services are geared towards public clients within and outside Germany, as well as international organisations - rose by 21% to 122.4 million euros (previous year: 101.0 million euros). Growth was driven primarily by continued very high demand from the public sector for secure mobile workstations. The segment contributed 83% to Group sales revenue (previous year: 89%).

The Business Sector segment - which addresses its range of products and services towards companies in the private and healthcare sectors - more than doubled its sales revenue from 12.4 million euros to 25.2 million euros. The decisive factor here was the product business with the secunet healthcare connector, which developed very well in the reporting period. The share of this segment in the Group's sales revenue in the first half-year was thus 17% (previous year: 11%).