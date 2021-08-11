checkAd

Result of AGM

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Result of AGM
11 August 2021

At the Annual General Meeting of Downing ONE VCT plc held on 11 August 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 10:15 a.m. on 6 August 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below: 

  For Discretionary Against   Withheld
Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of Total No. of
Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes
% of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes  
1 4,483,432 454,173 22,845 4,960,450 20,251
90.38% 9.16% 0.46% 100.00%  
2 3,848,817 543,662 236,327 4,628,806 351,895
83.15% 11.75% 5.11% 100.01%  
3 4,505,230 430,978 27,260 4,963,468 17,233
90.77% 8.68% 0.55% 100.00%  
4 4,311,432 457,429 116,491 4,885,352 95,349
88.25% 9.36% 2.39% 100.00%  
5 4,241,570 460,320 107,692 4,809,582 171,119
88.19% 9.57% 2.24% 100.00%  
6 4,175,581 457,429 178,015 4,811,025 169,676
86.79% 9.51% 3.70% 100.00%  
7 4,186,260 458,874 145,140 4,790,274 190,427
87.39% 9.58% 3.03% 100.00%  
8 4,164,516 521,142 230,238 4,915,896 64,805
84.72% 10.60% 4.68% 100.00%  
9 4,010,609 521,142 365,390 4,897,141 83,560
81.90% 10.64% 7.46% 100.00%  
10 4,100,573 518,038 308,956 4,927,567 53,134
83.22% 10.51% 6.27% 100.00%  

 

 

 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 





