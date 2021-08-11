Result of AGM
Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Result of AGM
11 August 2021
At the Annual General Meeting of Downing ONE VCT plc held on 11 August 2021, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 10:15 a.m. on 6 August 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Total
|No. of
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|4,483,432
|454,173
|22,845
|4,960,450
|20,251
|90.38%
|9.16%
|0.46%
|100.00%
|2
|3,848,817
|543,662
|236,327
|4,628,806
|351,895
|83.15%
|11.75%
|5.11%
|100.01%
|3
|4,505,230
|430,978
|27,260
|4,963,468
|17,233
|90.77%
|8.68%
|0.55%
|100.00%
|4
|4,311,432
|457,429
|116,491
|4,885,352
|95,349
|88.25%
|9.36%
|2.39%
|100.00%
|5
|4,241,570
|460,320
|107,692
|4,809,582
|171,119
|88.19%
|9.57%
|2.24%
|100.00%
|6
|4,175,581
|457,429
|178,015
|4,811,025
|169,676
|86.79%
|9.51%
|3.70%
|100.00%
|7
|4,186,260
|458,874
|145,140
|4,790,274
|190,427
|87.39%
|9.58%
|3.03%
|100.00%
|8
|4,164,516
|521,142
|230,238
|4,915,896
|64,805
|84.72%
|10.60%
|4.68%
|100.00%
|9
|4,010,609
|521,142
|365,390
|4,897,141
|83,560
|81.90%
|10.64%
|7.46%
|100.00%
|10
|4,100,573
|518,038
|308,956
|4,927,567
|53,134
|83.22%
|10.51%
|6.27%
|100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
