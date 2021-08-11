Endeavour Announces Publication of Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

London , 11 August 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV, TSX: EDV) (“the Company” or “Endeavour”) has today published a circular to shareholders (the “Circular”) containing a notice of an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 2:00 pm BST / 9:00 am ET on 9 September 2021 (the “Meeting”).

The purpose of the Meeting is to seek shareholder approval for a reduction of capital to create distributable reserves which may be used to support the payment of dividends and any potential share repurchases by the Company over the longer term. The Company proposes to execute the reduction of capital through the capitalisation of a merger reserve rather than through the cancellation of a share premium account, as previously described in the prospectus dated 9 June 2021. The Company will also seek shareholder approval at the Meeting for the issue of a special class of shares in Endeavour Gold Corporation on the vesting of its long-term awards. Further information on these proposals is set out in the Circular.

A copy of the Circular is available at www.endeavourmining.com. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to read the Circular in full. Shareholders should expect to receive the various meeting materials and forms of proxy by post on or after 13 August 2021. Proxy forms for the Meeting must be submitted no later than 2:00 pm BST/ 9:00 am ET on 7 September 2021. The Meeting will be held in a hybrid format conducted for those attending via the electronic platform as a live audio-only webcast. Shareholders can participate and vote online during the Meeting by following the instructions set out in the Circular. Further information, including how to vote at or appoint a proxy in respect of the Meeting, is set out in the Circular.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Circular has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism.

