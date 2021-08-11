checkAd

Endeavour Announces Publication of Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 08:00  |   |   |   

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

London, 11 August 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV, TSX: EDV) (“the Company” or “Endeavour”) has today published a circular to shareholders (the “Circular”) containing a notice of an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 2:00 pm BST / 9:00 am ET on 9 September 2021 (the “Meeting”).

The purpose of the Meeting is to seek shareholder approval for a reduction of capital to create distributable reserves which may be used to support the payment of dividends and any potential share repurchases by the Company over the longer term. The Company proposes to execute the reduction of capital through the capitalisation of a merger reserve rather than through the cancellation of a share premium account, as previously described in the prospectus dated 9 June 2021. The Company will also seek shareholder approval at the Meeting for the issue of a special class of shares in Endeavour Gold Corporation on the vesting of its long-term awards. Further information on these proposals is set out in the Circular.

A copy of the Circular is available at www.endeavourmining.com. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to read the Circular in full. Shareholders should expect to receive the various meeting materials and forms of proxy by post on or after 13 August 2021. Proxy forms for the Meeting must be submitted no later than 2:00 pm BST/ 9:00 am ET on 7 September 2021. The Meeting will be held in a hybrid format conducted for those attending via the electronic platform as a live audio-only webcast. Shareholders can participate and vote online during the Meeting by following the instructions set out in the Circular. Further information, including how to vote at or appoint a proxy in respect of the Meeting, is set out in the Circular.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Circular has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 647 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endeavour Announces Publication of Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING London, 11 August 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV, TSX: EDV) (“the Company” or “Endeavour”) has today published a circular to shareholders (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
DraftKings Marketplace Now Live With Inaugural NFT Drops of Iconic Athletes From Autograph to Begin ...
Ørsted signs power purchase agreement with the Microsoft Corporation
Interim Management Statement
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Brunswick Corporation Announces Reference Yield and Total Consideration for its Any and All Tender ...
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 9 August 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board