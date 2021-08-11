checkAd

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Shareholder Webinar following Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 08:00  |  16   |   |   

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that following the release on Thursday 12 August of its operating and financial results for the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2021, it will host a conference webinar to discuss the results and the outlook for the Company. 

The Zoom details for this call are set out below:

Date: Thursday 12th August
Time: 16.30 GMT
Details:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://caledoniamining.zoom.us/j/92437639930?pwd=QnhuRE5FTDZYUWl0a05n ...
Passcode: 717117

Or Telephone:
Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Webinar ID: 924 3763 9930
Passcode: 717117

International numbers available: https://caledoniamining.zoom.us/u/adZFCW31rd

There will also be a Results presentation video with Management that will be available on the Caledonia website at https://www.caledoniamining.com/media/#corpvideos

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall 		Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
   
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford 		Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
   
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray 		Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham 		Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Shareholder Webinar following Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021 ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that following the release on Thursday 12 August of its operating and financial results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
DraftKings Marketplace Now Live With Inaugural NFT Drops of Iconic Athletes From Autograph to Begin ...
Ørsted signs power purchase agreement with the Microsoft Corporation
Interim Management Statement
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Brunswick Corporation Announces Reference Yield and Total Consideration for its Any and All Tender ...
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 9 August 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board