Vestas Cuts FY Outlook After Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus (PLX AI) – Vestas Q2 revenue EUR 3,536 million vs. estimate EUR 3,703 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 2.9% vs. estimate 4.6%Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 101 million vs. estimate EUR 170 millionOutlook FY revenue cut to EUR 15,500-16,500 million from EUR …



