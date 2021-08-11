checkAd

Vestas Cuts FY Outlook After Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Vestas Q2 revenue EUR 3,536 million vs. estimate EUR 3,703 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 2.9% vs. estimate 4.6%
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 101 million vs. estimate EUR 170 million
  • Outlook FY revenue cut to EUR 15,500-16,500 million from EUR 16,000-17,000 million before
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin cut to 5-7% from 6-8% before
  • Vestas Wind turbine order intake of 5.3 GW
  • The value of the wind turbine order backlog was EUR 21.2bn as at 30 June 2021
  • In addition to the wind turbine order backlog, at the end of June 2021, Vestas had service agreements with expected contractual future revenue of EUR 26.9bn


