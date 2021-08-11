Hawesko Sees Rising Sales as Demand Returns
(PLX AI) – Hawesko Q2 revenue EUR 166.3 millionOutlook FY EBIT EUR 48-55 million, or up 14-30%Q2 EBIT EUR 15.5 millionE-commerce continued to experience strong demand in the second quarter of 2021, increasing sales by 10 percentFY sales are expected …
- (PLX AI) – Hawesko Q2 revenue EUR 166.3 million
- Outlook FY EBIT EUR 48-55 million, or up 14-30%
- Q2 EBIT EUR 15.5 million
- E-commerce continued to experience strong demand in the second quarter of 2021, increasing sales by 10 percent
- FY sales are expected to range between € 633 and 651 million for 2021 as a whole
