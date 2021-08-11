checkAd

DGAP-News Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​Leifheit AG sees substantial rise in turnover and earnings in the first half of 2021

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​Leifheit AG sees substantial rise in turnover and earnings in the first half of 2021

11.08.2021 / 08:12
Leifheit AG sees substantial rise in turnover and earnings in the first half of 2021

  • Group turnover up nearly 20% to EUR 156.3 million in H1 2021
  • Domestic market of Germany sees turnover growth of 30.5%
  • Group EBIT improves significantly by 55% to EUR 13.6 million
  • Free cash flow up sharply to EUR 10.4 million
  • Forecast for 2021 confirmed: Group turnover growth of at least 5%,
    EBIT between EUR 20 million and EUR 24 million expected


Nassau, 11 August 2021 - Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, continued its growth and recorded significant increases in turnover and earnings in the first half of 2021. As a result, the Leifheit Group was able to significantly improve earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) year on year from EUR 8.8 million to EUR 13.6 million in the first six months of 2021, which equates to an increase in Group EBIT of 55% compared to the previous year. The EUR 11.2 million increase in gross profit to EUR 68.7 million played a major part in this performance and was largely the result of the sharp rise in turnover and positive product and customer mix effects. Less taxes, this equalled a net result for the period of EUR 9.5 million in the first half of 2021 (previous year: EUR 6.0 million). Free cash flow improved to EUR 10.4 million after EUR -2.5 million in the same period in the previous year.

In the first half of 2021, Group turnover increased by a substantial 19.9% to EUR 156.3 million (previous year: EUR 130.4 million), marking the fourth quarter of double-digit turnover growth in succession for the Leifheit Group. Leifheit's domestic market (Germany) led the others in a turnaround, evolving into a growth market with turnover growth of 30.5%. With a rise in turnover of 16.5%, the Central Europe region, where the significant markets of Italy and France posted very positive development, also made an important contribution to the success of the company. Successful TV campaigns in Italy and the announcement of similar measures in France saw demand soar and the distribution network expand further. The Leifheit Group also managed to generate turnover growth of 7.0% in the Eastern Europe region. Efforts to step up marketing activities, particularly in the Czech Republic, led to double-digit turnover growth.

