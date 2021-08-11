checkAd

DGAP-News SYNLAB and IATA partner to facilitate safe and easy travelling

SYNLAB and IATA partner to facilitate safe and easy travelling

11.08.2021 / 08:34
SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany

IATA
33 Route de l'Aéroport
Geneva 1215
Switzerland


SYNLAB and IATA partner to facilitate safe and easy travelling

  • SYNLAB to securely share certified COVID-19 test results with passengers directly through IATA Travel Pass, providing reliable digital proof on health status as international travel increases
  • Through SYNLAB's international laboratory network travellers will have access to up to 450 testing labs and more than 1,600 sample collection points across 36 countries, making travel even more hassle-free

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced a partnership to facilitate safe and easy travel. Today, the two partners signed an agreement to incorporate SYNLAB's extensive lab network into IATA Travel Pass. This will enable airline passengers to access SYNLAB's broad and secure COVID-19 testing services, benefiting from its international capabilities. SYNLAB and IATA build upon valuable experience gained during a successful pilot project for passenger testing in Columbia over the course of the past months.

IATA Travel Pass allows passengers to locate authorised laboratories at departure locations to get tested for SARS-CoV-2 as required by border and health authorities. After testing, SYNLAB will provide passengers with their certified test results directly through the IATA Travel Pass. The app checks the result against the IATA Travel Pass registry of national entry requirements to produce an "OK to Travel" status. Through the app passengers can share their status and the digital test certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.

