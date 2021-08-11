Eezy Plc Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc
EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 11 AUGUST 2021 AT 9.30
Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc
Eezy Plc has received on 10 August 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 25 % on 10 August 2021.
NoHo Partners Plc’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
|
% of
shares and voting rights
|
% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|24.85 %
|0
|24.85 %
|24 849 375
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|29.40 %
|29.40 %
|-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000322326
|6 174 881
|0
|24.85 %%
|0
|SUBTOTAL A
|6 174 881
|24.85 %
Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913
