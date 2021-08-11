EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 11 AUGUST 2021 AT 9.30

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

Eezy Plc has received on 10 August 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 25 % on 10 August 2021.