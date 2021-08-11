checkAd

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 11 AUGUST 2021 AT 9.30

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

Eezy Plc has received on 10 August 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 25 % on 10 August 2021. 

NoHo Partners Plc’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

  % of
shares and voting rights 		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments 		Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 24.85 % 0 24.85 % 24 849 375
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 29.40 %   29.40 % -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000322326 6 174 881 0 24.85 %% 0
SUBTOTAL A 6 174 881 24.85 %



Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913





