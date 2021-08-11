Netmore building out nationwide LoRaWAN IoT network in UK and Ireland offering coverage on demand

Following the successful launches of nationwide rollout for LoRaWAN in Sweden and Ireland, the United Kingdom is next. The international expansion of the Netmore IoT network is part of a strategy which aims at providing both local and global IoT companies with cost-efficient, robust, and reliable IoT connectivity. The infrastructure and network technology are purpose-built for connecting millions of devices in a wide range of different industries and sectors.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT operator Netmore will imminently be embarking on an extensive venture to build a nationwide IoT network using the LoRaWAN standard in the UK. The investment is part of an international rollout plan for Netmore's IoT Network infrastructure, which Sweden and recently Ireland have already launched. The strategic decision to expand the existing network with nationwide coverage in the UK is based on an increased demand for large-scale cost-efficient IoT connectivity.

Netmore, through subsidiaries, cooperation agreements, customer agreements and contacts, has been active in the UK since the beginning of 2020.

International IoT recipe for success is introduced in UK

In connection with the LoRaWAN establishment and the official launch, Netmore introduces four proven growth concepts with which it has had success in the Swedish and Irish market. The concepts have been developed to create the best possible conditions for IoT growth for the company's existing and prospective IoT partners.

LoRaWAN - Coverage on demand

For IoT service providers, Netmore offers to adapt the network expansion to their application and device rollout plan. Netmore is building LoRaWAN to ensure that the distributed devices receive the coverage needed for their IoT solution. This is necessary to create the intended benefit for the end IoT user.

LoRaWAN - Try for free (platform included)

IoT service- and solution providers as well as other IoT players will have the opportunity to test Netmore's entire LoRaWAN offering free of charge. Five devices can be connected for three months, and Netmore's complete IoT platform is included. The platform provides the ability to control and monitor the devices, while a full-scale and cyber-secure bidirectional API makes it possible to integrate the IoT solution as is desired.