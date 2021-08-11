Alm. Brand A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting on 2 September 2021
Announcement no. 18/2021
Alm. Brand A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting on 2 September 2021
With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice and the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting and the complete proposals for the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 2 September 2021.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Attachments
- AS 18 2021 - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
- Agenda and complete proposals
- Generalforsamlingsindkaldelse - engelsk
