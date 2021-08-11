checkAd

UPM-Kymmene Corporation                Managers’ Transactions                11 August 2021 at 10:00 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 10 August 2021 received the following notification:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: à Porta, Martin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,457 Unit price: 34.34 EUR
(2): Volume: 239 Unit price: 34.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,696 Volume weighted average price: 34.34141 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 34.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 34.35 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: TRQS
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,221 Unit price: 34.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,221 Volume weighted average price: 34.34 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 68 Unit price: 34.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 68 Volume weighted average price: 34.35 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, acquisitions reported above are 3,000 shares.


UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils





