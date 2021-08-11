UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 11 August 2021 at 10:00 EEST
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 10 August 2021 received the following notification:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: à Porta, Martin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,457 Unit price: 34.34 EUR
(2): Volume: 239 Unit price: 34.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,696 Volume weighted average price: 34.34141 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 34.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 34.35 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: TRQS
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,221 Unit price: 34.34 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,221 Volume weighted average price: 34.34 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 68 Unit price: 34.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 68 Volume weighted average price: 34.35 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, acquisitions reported above are 3,000 shares.
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils
0 Kommentare