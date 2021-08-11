UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 10 August 2021 received the following notification:



____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: à Porta, Martin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,457 Unit price: 34.34 EUR

(2): Volume: 239 Unit price: 34.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,696 Volume weighted average price: 34.34141 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 34.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 34.35 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10

Venue: TRQS

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,221 Unit price: 34.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,221 Volume weighted average price: 34.34 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 68 Unit price: 34.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 68 Volume weighted average price: 34.35 EUR

____________________________________________



In total, acquisitions reported above are 3,000 shares.





UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

