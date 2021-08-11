Pampa Metals’ Partner - Chilean Gold Producer Austral Gold, Begins Exploration at Pampa Metals’ Morros Blancos Project
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that further to the news release of July 28, 2021, where the Company announced Austral Gold Ltd. ("Austral") (TSX-V:AGLD)(ASX:AGD), a company with a producing gold mine complex in Chile, signed an option to acquire up to an 80% joint venture interest in two of Pampa Metals' projects, Austral has initiated exploration activities at the Morros Blancos project. In addition, the closing conditions pursuant to the Option Agreement between the Company and Austral have been met.
Julian Bavin, CEO of Pampa Metals, commented: "We are pleased to see the initiation of exploration activities at our Morros Blancos project, one of two projects recently optioned by Austral. Austral brings great expertise in gold and silver exploration and is currently operating the active Amancaya gold-silver mine located immediately to the west of Morros Blancos in adjacent mineral concessions. We look forward to seeing Austral's exploration program develop."
Austral was recently granted an option to acquire up to an 80% joint venture interest in stages in Pampa Metals' Morros Blancos and Cerro Blanco properties in exchange for certain cash payments, exploration expenditures and the return to treasury of 2,963,132 shares of Pampa Metals held by Austral's wholly owned subsidiary, Revelo Resources Corp. In addition, Austral is required to complete a bankable feasibility study to earn the 80% interest in either or both properties. If the studies indicate that copper is the most valuable commodity instead of gold and silver, the Company can earn back an 80% interest under the same terms and conditions as those for Austral.
About Morros Blancos
The Morros Blancos (7,300 Ha) project is prospective for high-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver (+/- copper) and porphyry copper (+/- gold +/-moly) deposits and is located in the heart of the Paleocene Mineral Belt in northern Chile. The Paleocene Belt is host to important gold-silver and copper deposits and mines, and the project is located along a prolific segment of the prospective belt, along trend from important precious metals mines and projects, and adjacent and immediately east of Austral's Amancaya gold-silver mine. Access to the project is easy, being located less than 30 Km from the Pan American Highway, and altitudes are moderate. The project lies within potential operational distance of Austral's Guanaco processing plant, allowing for more flexible and potentially cheaper development and operation.
