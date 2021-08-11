--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quarterly ReportVienna -Headlines.* Return to profitability with lower revenues.* Cost reduction and restructuring measures show an effect.* Internally financed repayment of financing tranches led to a balance sheetreduction.* Delays in tenders do not permit more precise information to be reported on thedegree of profitability in H2 2021/22."Following a difficult phase, we have managed to ring in a visible turnaround.Looking back on the last two years, I am convinced that the main restructuringmeasures are already behind us and that we will finish the 2021/22 financialyear with a profit again", says Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom.Unless otherwise stated, Q1 2020/21 Q1 2021/22 +/-all values in EUR millionRevenues 138.5 126.8 -8.4%EBIT -11.3 6.6 > 100%EBIT margin -8.2% 5.2% 13.4%pResult for the period attributable to equity -10.0 3.2 > 100%holdersEarnings per share (EUR) -0.77 0.24 > 100%Even though revenues of EUR 127 million were relatively low, we were able toconclude the first quarter with a profit. Operating result (earnings beforeinterest and taxes, EBIT) achieved EUR 7 million (previous year: EUR -11million), while the earnings attributable to the shareholders were EUR 3 million(previous year: EUR -10 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR0.24 (previous year: EUR -0.77).The financial result was EUR -2 million (Previous year: EUR -1 million). Morethan half of this was the result of unrealized foreign exchange losses. Asarranged, partial repayments of the promissory note bond and a bank loan in thetotal amount of EUR 49 million were made in June. Since the company had managedto increase the cash reserves in the months prior, these repayments were madeusing own funds. This effect of this asset/liability exchange was to reduce thebalance sheet. On June 30, 2021, the balance sheet total was EUR 552 million(March 31, 2021: EUR 593 million).The positive quarterly result and the lower balance sheet total made the equityratio increase to 16% (March 31, 2021: 14%). The reduction in trade payables wasthe main reason for the negative free cash flow of EUR -11 million in the firstquarter (previous year: EUR -27 million). Consequently, the net debt went up toEUR 181 million (March 31, 2021: EUR 170 million).As of June 30, Kapsch TrafficCom employed 4,538 people (March 31, 2021: 4,657).