BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store

OCS is the largest provincial distributor of cannabis products in Canada, and the only legal online retailer of cannabis products in Ontario and wholesaler of legal recreational cannabis products in the province. Solely owned by the Province of Ontario, OCS works closely with Licensed Producers authorized by Health Canada. All Ontario retailers purchase their product inventory through the OCS.

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has received multiple product listings and initial purchase orders from the Ontario Cannabis Store (“ OCS ”). The products are expected to be available in Ontario retail locations and online at ocs.ca in September.

The internationally popular Bubba Kush Classic Soda and Orange Kush Classic Soda from #1 selling US beverage brand Keef Brands1 will be two of the BevCanna beverages initially offered at OCS. The two beverages are among the top-ten selling cannabis beverages in Colorado and California. BevCanna is the exclusive manufacturer of Keef Brands products in Canada.

OCS will also offer Green Monké’s international sensations Mango Guava and Orange Passionfruit beverages, which are lightly sparkling with a taste of tropical fruit. Launched in 2018, Green Monké beverages became the #1 selling cannabis beverages in the U.K. by 2019 and were named the best-tasting cannabis drinks in California in June 20212. BevCanna manufactures Green Monké in Canada through its white-label program.

“We’re very excited to launch these top-selling and highly anticipated beverages in Ontario through the OCS,” said Melise Panetta. “The OCS is the largest retailer of cannabis products in Canada and will set the stage for rapid expansion across the country. It’s a significant milestone for BevCanna and will be the model for future launches for our existing and new beverage partners and clients.”

1 BDSA

2 Dailydot.com

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing, and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.