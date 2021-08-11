checkAd

EANS-News Wienerberger reports record half-year performance for 2021

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
11.08.2021, 09:40  |  53   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wienerberger AG!
Long
Basispreis 31,97€
Hebel 11,21
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 38,77€
Hebel 8,25
Ask 0,46
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Mid Year Results/Company Information

Vienna - Highlights


* Strongest half-year performance in Wienerberger's history
* Group revenues at EUR 1,867.5 million (+14%), surpassing previous highs
* Highest EBITDA LFL on record EUR 308.4 million (+21%)


Outlook for 2021

* Continuation of positive development forecast for all core markets
* EBITDA LFL for 2021 anticipated within a range of EUR 620 to 640 million
* Acquisition of FloPlast and Cork Plastics is another step towards our
transformation into a full-range provider of sustainable solutions


Further to the Q2 Trading Statement issued on July 5, 2021, Wienerberger reports
its final H1 2021 results, which are the Group's strongest mid-year results in
its history. In the first half of 2021, the Group achieved record revenues of
EUR 1,867.5 million, up by approximately 14% from the previous year's value (H1
2020: EUR 1,641.5 million), despite moderate developments in the core markets
and a slower return to pre-Covid levels. Wienerberger reported EBITDA LFL of EUR
308.4 million, corresponding to a 21% increase year-on-year (2020: EUR 254.1
million). Overall, the Group's performance surpassed the record values of the
first half of 2019 by a significant margin (revenues H1 2019: EUR 1,736.4
million, EBITDA EUR 295.7 million).

Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: "As our
outstanding mid-year results achieved in all three Business Units show, we have
emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic stronger than before. We have outperformed
the success of our previous record year in 2019 and continued the positive
trends of recent years."

In the first half of 2021, Wienerberger also took major strides forward in
implementing its ESG targets, which it considers a crucial component of its
future success. Heimo Scheuch explains: "Given the most recent manifestations of
climate change and torrential rainstorms in large parts of Europe, we continue
to pursue our sustainable growth strategy with a special focus on innovation,
sustainability and digitalization. With its innovative building material
solutions for new build and renovation, Wienerberger is making important
Seite 1 von 3
Wienerberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News Wienerberger reports record half-year performance for 2021 - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Mid Year Results/Company Information Vienna - Highlights * …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PSI Polska erhält Auftrag vom Pharmahersteller Phytopharm Kleka S.A. / Softwareplattform ...
Objectway übernimmt den führenden deutschen Spezialisten für Kernbankensoftware DIE ...
girocard Halbjahreszahlen 2021 / girocard weiter auf Wachstumskurs - zwei Drittel aller ...
Novaliq schließt Rekrutierung der zweiten Phase III-Studie für CyclASol® zur ...
Mindtree Recognized with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Award(TM)
Ruhestand im Ausland und Steuererklärung in Deutschland
Passagierluftverkehr im ersten Halbjahr auf historischem Tiefstand / Touristischer Reiseverkehr ...
KnowBe4: Umfrage zeigt, dass Security Culture bei Anwendern noch größtenteils unbekannt ist
Poda Announces DTC Eligibility
VHV Gruppe setzt Ausbau versicherungsnaher Dienstleistungen fort / Mehrheit an InterEurope AG ...
Titel
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
EANS-Hauptversammlung: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung gemäß § 107 Abs. 3 AktG
BGH setzt verbraucherfreundliche Linie im Daimler-Abgasskandal fort / OLG muss neu verhandeln / Dr. ...
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ...
Zur Unzeit / Kommentar von Achim Preu zu möglichen Bahnstreiks
EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Der EU Green Deal ist ein Gamechanger für die Prozessindustrie, doch nur die wenigsten ...
US-Plattformbetreiber Appian übernimmt HPI-Ausgründung Lana Labs
Eckes-Granini-Marken starten schon jetzt mit Pfand auf Saft- und Nektar-PET-Flaschen / Für die Umwelt: Mit Pfand den Wertstoffkreislauf stärken (FOTO)
PSI Polska erhält Auftrag vom Pharmahersteller Phytopharm Kleka S.A. / Softwareplattform ...
Titel
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Compleo verhandelt Übernahme der innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH mit E.ON / Exklusive ...
Ford entwickelt Parfüm - Benzin-Fans kommen mit dem vollelektrischen Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:10 UhrTERMINAVISO: In Kürze Live-Übertragung der Ergebnispräsentation der Wienerberger AG des 1. Halbjahres 2021
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
04.08.21EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
04.08.21EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
04.08.21EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
04.08.21EANS Adhoc: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
04.08.21EANS Adhoc: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
04.08.21EANS Adhoc: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
04.08.21EANS Adhoc: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
04.08.21EANS Adhoc: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
04.08.21EANS Adhoc: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs