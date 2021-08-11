--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Mid Year Results/Company InformationVienna - Highlights* Strongest half-year performance in Wienerberger's history* Group revenues at EUR 1,867.5 million (+14%), surpassing previous highs* Highest EBITDA LFL on record EUR 308.4 million (+21%)Outlook for 2021* Continuation of positive development forecast for all core markets* EBITDA LFL for 2021 anticipated within a range of EUR 620 to 640 million* Acquisition of FloPlast and Cork Plastics is another step towards ourtransformation into a full-range provider of sustainable solutionsFurther to the Q2 Trading Statement issued on July 5, 2021, Wienerberger reportsits final H1 2021 results, which are the Group's strongest mid-year results inits history. In the first half of 2021, the Group achieved record revenues ofEUR 1,867.5 million, up by approximately 14% from the previous year's value (H12020: EUR 1,641.5 million), despite moderate developments in the core marketsand a slower return to pre-Covid levels. Wienerberger reported EBITDA LFL of EUR308.4 million, corresponding to a 21% increase year-on-year (2020: EUR 254.1million). Overall, the Group's performance surpassed the record values of thefirst half of 2019 by a significant margin (revenues H1 2019: EUR 1,736.4million, EBITDA EUR 295.7 million).Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: "As ouroutstanding mid-year results achieved in all three Business Units show, we haveemerged from the Covid-19 pandemic stronger than before. We have outperformedthe success of our previous record year in 2019 and continued the positivetrends of recent years."In the first half of 2021, Wienerberger also took major strides forward inimplementing its ESG targets, which it considers a crucial component of itsfuture success. Heimo Scheuch explains: "Given the most recent manifestations ofclimate change and torrential rainstorms in large parts of Europe, we continueto pursue our sustainable growth strategy with a special focus on innovation,sustainability and digitalization. With its innovative building materialsolutions for new build and renovation, Wienerberger is making important