EANS-News Wienerberger reports record half-year performance for 2021
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 11.08.2021, 09:40 | 53 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wienerberger AG!
Long
Basispreis 31,97€
Hebel 11,21
Ask 0,26
Short
Basispreis 38,77€
Hebel 8,25
Ask 0,46
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Mid Year Results/Company Information
Vienna - Highlights
* Strongest half-year performance in Wienerberger's history
* Group revenues at EUR 1,867.5 million (+14%), surpassing previous highs
* Highest EBITDA LFL on record EUR 308.4 million (+21%)
Outlook for 2021
* Continuation of positive development forecast for all core markets
* EBITDA LFL for 2021 anticipated within a range of EUR 620 to 640 million
* Acquisition of FloPlast and Cork Plastics is another step towards our
transformation into a full-range provider of sustainable solutions
Further to the Q2 Trading Statement issued on July 5, 2021, Wienerberger reports
its final H1 2021 results, which are the Group's strongest mid-year results in
its history. In the first half of 2021, the Group achieved record revenues of
EUR 1,867.5 million, up by approximately 14% from the previous year's value (H1
2020: EUR 1,641.5 million), despite moderate developments in the core markets
and a slower return to pre-Covid levels. Wienerberger reported EBITDA LFL of EUR
308.4 million, corresponding to a 21% increase year-on-year (2020: EUR 254.1
million). Overall, the Group's performance surpassed the record values of the
first half of 2019 by a significant margin (revenues H1 2019: EUR 1,736.4
million, EBITDA EUR 295.7 million).
Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: "As our
outstanding mid-year results achieved in all three Business Units show, we have
emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic stronger than before. We have outperformed
the success of our previous record year in 2019 and continued the positive
trends of recent years."
In the first half of 2021, Wienerberger also took major strides forward in
implementing its ESG targets, which it considers a crucial component of its
future success. Heimo Scheuch explains: "Given the most recent manifestations of
climate change and torrential rainstorms in large parts of Europe, we continue
to pursue our sustainable growth strategy with a special focus on innovation,
sustainability and digitalization. With its innovative building material
solutions for new build and renovation, Wienerberger is making important
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0