Compleo committed to the United Nations Global Compact

Compleo participates in the world's largest and most important initiative for responsible corporate governance | Commitment to the guiding principle of sustainable development and commitment to the ten universal principles of the United Nations UN Global Compact

Dortmund, August 11, 2021 - Compleo is committed to the guiding principle of sustainable development. The values of economic success, climate protection, integrity and social responsibility are already applied day to day in the company. To underscore this claim, Compleo has now joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). UNGC is the world's largest and most important initiative for sustainable management. "By joining it, we are emphasizing our commitment to responsible corporate governance, which is anchored in our core values and will continue to be pushed strategically in the future," said Georg Griesemann, co-CEO of Compleo Charging Solutions AG.

The vision of the UNGC is an inclusive and sustainable global economy based on ten universal principles. In the long term, these are aimed at triggering change processes in companies and strategically anchoring sustainability along the entire value and supply chain. The principles include the core topics of human rights, labor standards, the environment and the climate, and corruption prevention.

"We want to play an active role in shaping the sustainable mobility revolution. As one of the leading manufacturers of charging stations for electric cars, it is particularly important for us to improve the climate footprint and thus contribute to securing the quality of life of all people in the long term," explains Griesemann. By joining it, Compleo commits to integrating the UNGC and its principles into its corporate strategy, culture and day-to-day business, and to work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Compleo will describe its activities to implement the ten principles in an annual progress report in the future.