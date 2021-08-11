SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated visual field analyzer market size is expected to reach USD 265.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028 . The growing frequency of new product launches and the rise in the incidence of ocular diseases such as glaucoma and cataract are key drivers to market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The static perimeters segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its extensive use in capturing large data points for automated visual field testing

The hospital segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the increasing number of hospitals in developing countries and growing competition in healthcare service providers

The ophthalmic clinics segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to its convenience, proximity, and lower costs to patients and insurers

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies in China and India

Read 115 page market research report, "Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Static, Kinetic), By End Use (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The global impact of COVID-19 on eye health, along with population aging, and environmental and lifestyle changes are the factors expected to result in substantial growth of the automated visual field analyzer market with an increase in the number of individuals suffering from visual impairment and blindness. At least 2.2 billion individuals worldwide have a near or far vision impairment.

Technological advancements in automated visual field analyzers have significantly reduced turnaround time and increased accuracy in visual field testing. One of the major such advances has been the introduction of new software algorithms. Some of the key reasons anticipated to drive the growth of the market include an increase in the frequency of new product launches. Novel tests of visual function are being developed as a result of recent technological advancements. Diagnostic testing using portable, low-cost equipment now enables the examination of patient populations with limited access to health care and permits testing to occur outside of the clinical environment or at home.