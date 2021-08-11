checkAd

Logicserve Digital wins paid media mandate for Domino's MENAP

Alamar Foods L.L.C is the master franchisee of Domino's MENAP

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicserve Digital - MEA, a digital marketing & transformation company based out of Dubai, has won the paid media mandate for Domino's MENAP. As part of this mandate, the company will manage overall paid media activities for the brand in UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon.

The focus of all activities will be on designing highly optimised and customised solutions that will help the brand maximise scale of their business. They will be targeting multiple audience segments across different touchpoints and will explore varied digital channels to create maximum impact.

Commenting on the account win, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital, said, "We are very happy to be associated with Domino's MENAP. With our Logicserve Digital Transformation Framework (LDTF), we follow a holistic approach to augment a brand's digital business by combining elements across Media, Communication, User Experience, Data & Insights, Technology and Innovation. Considering the brand's focus on achieving scale and improving business metrics as well as ROI, we are positive that we will be able to efficiently amplify their reach and help them achieve their business goals through our LDTF approach. We look forward to a great partnership with Domino's and have a fruitful association with them."

K.K. Patnaik, Managing Partner – Middle East & Africa, Logicserve Digital, added, "We are delighted to work with Domino's MENAP. We, at Logicserve Digital, strive to integrate our technical expertise as well as in-depth understanding of the corporate world with local environment, consumer perspectives and the cultural nuances. We will be following the same approach for Domino's media activities too. I am sure we will be able to help the brand achieve its goal while making an impact in the market with our customised strategies. Looking forward to an exciting and positive journey with Domino's MENAP."

Commenting on the collaboration, Hussein N H Abdalla, Domino's Regional Marketing Director, said, "In Domino's MENAP, we needed to continue our journey of growth with a partner who understands our passion and proven track record. During a rigorous pitch process, Logicserve Digital clearly stood out as that partner. We look forward to the exciting work we will achieve together."

Domino's initiatives to satisfy its customers' cravings will always be unstoppable. Its key messages reflecting its products' varieties, Value for Money and service is one of Logicserve Digital's priorities in maximizing brand awareness.

