Chrono24 raises 100 M Euro Series C led by General Atlantic, with participation from Aglaé Ventures

Karlsruhe, Germany - August 11 th , 2021 - Chrono24 , a leading global digital marketplace for new and pre-owned luxury watches, announced today that it has secured more than 100M € ($118M+ USD) in Series C investment. The round was led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, with participation from Aglaé Ventures, the technology arm of the Arnault family's investment company. Existing investors Insight Partners and Sprints Capital also participated in the round. This newest minority growth funding brings Chrono24's cumulative funds raised to over 200M € to date (approximately $236M USD).

Chrono24 plans to leverage the new investment to accelerate its growth trajectory, including continuing to scale internationally, deepening its presence in existing markets and augmenting its global team with additional top talent. Already a market leader in more than 100 countries, Chrono24 also plans to enhance its user experience to further capitalize on the thriving pre-owned luxury watch market and capture the potential to service a new generation of collectors.

Founded in 2003, Chrono24 pioneered and digitized the historically offline luxury watch industry and was one of the first companies of scale to connect watch dealers and collectors around the globe through its digital marketplace. The company now counts an average of 500,000 unique visitors per day. With more than 3,000 retail dealers and 30,000 private sellers across more than 100 countries worldwide, Chrono24 lists approximately half a million luxury watches for sale at any given time.

Jörn Nikolay, Managing Director with responsibility for General Atlantic's operations in Germany, said: "Since its establishment in 2003, Karlsruhe-based Chrono24 has become a global pioneer in the creation of a cross-border online marketplace for luxury watches, with an innovative model underpinned by transparency and sustainability. We are pleased to support Chrono24 with our capital and expertise in its ongoing global expansion."