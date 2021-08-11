checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.08.2021, 10:20  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER

11-Aug-2021 / 10:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") provides the following updates on the global litigation settlement proposal.

As announced previously, the former South African holding company of the Steinhoff Group, Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL"), is subject to various legal disputes arising from the 2019 financial restructuring process and the settlement implementation arrangements in addition to those disputes arising from the earlier legacy accounting issues. Recognising that the recent disputes focus on the proposed SIHPL settlement arrangements, Steinhoff has given consideration to whether a further and final increase to the SIHPL settlement offer to the SIHPL market purchase claimants ("SIHPL MPCs") can be made in order to achieve the necessary levels of support for the global litigation settlement proposal.

Therefore, Steinhoff now proposes that SIHPL make an additional contribution to the SIHPL MPC settlement consideration of ZAR 3,214 million.

Steinhoff has received confirmation that the Active Claimant Group, Hamilton, supports in principle the Steinhoff global settlement based on this increased contribution by SIHPL. SIHPL has also received confirmation that four large Steinhoff financial creditors will support the revised proposal.

Separately, SIHPL has concluded to amend the SIHPL Section 155 Proposal to provide that Trevo will be treated as a Non-Qualifying Claimant, instead of as a SIHPL Market Purchase Claimant as previously proposed. Steinhoff believes that this approach removes Trevo's legal standing in the Section 155 proposal, and provides a basis for the discontinuance of Trevo's further participation in the class composition application that has been brought in the Cape Town High Court, the hearing of which is currently adjourned to 13 August 2021.

Seite 1 von 2
Steinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Steinhoff International
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER 11-Aug-2021 / 10:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON mit starkem ersten Halbjahr und erfolgreichem Krisenmanagement in den ...
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues to grow
EQS-News: Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen zurück und stellt richtig
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Gruppe weiter auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht solide Halbjahreszahlen - Starkes zweites Quartal - Finanzausblick 2021 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: KAP AG: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen erhöhte Dividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 vor
DGAP-News: Doubleview bohrt einen 907,8 Meter langen polymetallischen Abschnitt in der Lagerstätte Lisle und ...
DGAP-News: Comcast Launching WiFi-Connected 'Lift Zone' at Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter-Konzern setzt Aufwärtstrend mit starkem Ergebnis im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​HÖRMANN Industries GmbH increases sales, total output and earnings in the ...
Titel
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DCI AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr - BayWa AG mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Energie, Agrar und Bau
DGAP-Adhoc: Endor AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen als Folge der ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Anzeige: Triumph Gold, Steinhoff, Meyer Burger – Pennystock-Power fürs Depot!
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
23.07.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the nine months ended 30 June 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN INCREASED SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16.07.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON CIVIL UNREST
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading Announcement
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten