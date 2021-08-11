Result of the auction of treasury bills on 11 August 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 11.08.2021, 10:25 | 31 | 0 |
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|2,600
|
600
|-0.55
|100 %
|100.1683
|98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|10,600
|
2,500
|-0.605
|100 %
|100.3372
|98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II
|2,740
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Total
|15,940
|3,100
The sale will settle 13 August 2021.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0