Result of the auction of treasury bills on 11 August 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.08.2021, 10:25 | 31 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 10:25 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 2,600 600

-0.55 100 % 100.1683 98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 10,600 2,500

-0.605 100 % 100.3372 98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II 2,740 0

-

-

-

Total 15,940 3,100 The sale will settle 13 August 2021.







