Result of the auction of treasury bills on 11 August 2021

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
﻿﻿98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 2,600 600
 -0.55 100 % 100.1683
98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 10,600 2,500
 -0.605 100 % 100.3372
98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II 2,740 0
 -
 -
 -
Total 15,940 3,100      

The sale will settle 13 August 2021.





