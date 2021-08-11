DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : 11.08.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") and the former South African holding company for such subsidiaries, Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL"), provide the following updates on their global litigation settlement proposal.

Further increase in SIHPL's contribution to settlement offer

SIHNV refers to its announcement on 16 July 2021 setting out terms of a revised settlement offer, ("16 July Offer").

As has been reported by Steinhoff in previous announcements (published at https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/sens.php), SIHPL is subject to various legal disputes arising from the proposed settlement arrangements in addition to those disputes arising from the legacy accounting issues.

Whilst Steinhoff has received positive responses to its 16 July Offer, indications have been that it has attracted insufficient overall support to achieve certainty of outcome in the proposed SIHPL section 155 process. Recognising that the recent disputes focus on the proposed SIHPL settlement arrangements, Steinhoff has given consideration to whether a further and final increase to the SIHPL settlement offer can be made in order to achieve the necessary levels of support.

Therefore, Steinhoff now proposes that SIHPL make an additional contribution to the SIHPL market purchase claimants' settlement consideration of ZAR 3,214 million. Steinhoff believes that the adjusted proposed settlement can resolve both legacy claims and, in SIHPL's case, the more recent disputes.

In relation to this additional contribution by SIHPL:

- The additional contribution will not be available to any other SIHPL claimants nor SIHNV claimants (whether SIHNV market purchase claimants or contractual claimants).