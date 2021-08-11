checkAd

DGAP-News EQS Group AG: 'Future of Compliance': EQS Group expects more than 5,000 participants at 2nd virtual European Compliance and Ethics Conference

EQS Group AG: 'Future of Compliance': EQS Group expects more than 5,000 participants at 2nd virtual European Compliance and Ethics Conference

"Future of Compliance": EQS Group expects more than 5,000 participants at 2nd virtual European Compliance and Ethics Conference

The stage is set for the second European Compliance and Ethics Conference (ECEC) on 6th and 7th October 2021. Last year the event exceeded all expectations with over 5,000 participants and immediately established itself as the largest European conference for the compliance industry. This year EQS Group expects this many participants and more to join and discuss the "Future of Compliance". The 2021 event will see compliance experts from companies, science and politics as well as journalists participating virtually in the panel discussions, workshops and expert talks.

"The feedback following ECEC 2020 was incredible so we quickly decided to make the conference a permanent fixture in the annual event calendar. This means that the still young compliance industry which is facing major challenges with increasing regulation, digitalization and globalization now has a permanent platform to exchange ideas and network across countries," explains Achim Weick, CEO and founder of EQS Group.

For the European Compliance and Ethics Conference EQS Group will move into a professional film studio in the south of Munich. From this location our hosts will introduce keynotes and presentations, connect speakers and conduct interviews with leading international compliance experts. One of the main topics will be the EU Whistleblower Directive and with it the question of best practice in the implementation of an internal reporting channel.

In addition to the presentations, workshops and country-specific breakout sessions, the conference also offers time for networking with its virtual lounge tables. Participants from Munich and the surrounding area can also exchange ideas in person at the after-show party at EQS headquarters, pandemic permitting. Journalists will also be offered digital "Backstage Talks" with various speakers.

