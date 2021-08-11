Aurora Mobile Releases 2Q2021 State of the Internet Research Report

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today released its self-published 2Q2021 State of the Internet Research Report, which provides a comprehensive look at the data statistics of China’s Internet industry mobile apps with insights on the overall app market, performance of popular apps, analysis on hot topics and niche markets.



The report’s key insights include: