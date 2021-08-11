checkAd

Aurora Mobile Releases 2Q2021 State of the Internet Research Report

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today released its self-published 2Q2021 State of the Internet Research Report, which provides a comprehensive look at the data statistics of China’s Internet industry mobile apps with insights on the overall app market, performance of popular apps, analysis on hot topics and niche markets.

The report’s key insights include:

  • The average number of apps installed per device continued to grow: In the second quarter of 2021, the total number of app installations per capita of mobile netizens continued to rise, reaching 66, and the average daily app usage time per capita was 5.1 hours, a decrease of 0.2 hours from the previous quarter and a decrease of 0.9 hours from the same period last year.

  • On overall time spent, short video continues to gain share: In the second quarter of 2021, the user time spent for the short video industry accounted for 29.8%, compared to 20.4% in the instant messaging industry which was in second place. In addition, online video time spent continued its downward trend, with Q2 accounting for 7.3%, compared with the previous quarter this was lower by 0.7%, and a decrease of 1.6% compared with the same period last year.

  • Online Grocery Comparison – Dingdong vs Miss Fresh: At the end of June 2021, two fresh produce e-commerce and logistics platforms, Dingdong and Miss Fresh, were listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, respectively. In the second quarter, MAU of the two platforms increased significantly. In June 2021, MAU of Dingdong reached 9.5 million, and DAU reached 6.7 million.

    From June’s active users based on city distribution, MAU of Miss Fresh in first-tier cities accounted for 60.6%, with 29.4% majority stake of users from Beijing. MAU in first-tier cities of Dingdong reached 50.0%, with the largest portion of 27% of users in Shanghai.

  • App usage and sales trends of China’s EV Market: In the past year, sales continued to show an upward trend for Tesla China and three new domestic car manufacturers namely Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. In June 2021, the monthly sales of these three major domestic EV companies increased significantly compared with the same period last year, but there was still a big gap in sales volume compared to Tesla China.
