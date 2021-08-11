checkAd

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 11:00  |  16   |   |   

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 25, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 25, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 25, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): 800-289-0438
International: +1 323-794-2423
Hong Kong (toll free): 800-961-105
Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-9101
Conference ID: 6252740

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 31, 2021:

United States: +1 888-203-1112
International: +1 719-457-0820
Hong Kong: +852 5808-3200
Mainland China: 400-120-1651
Replay Access Code: 6252740

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Cecilia Li
E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86 21-6039-8363
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 212-481-2050
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 25, 2021GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 9 August 2021
Roper Technologies to Divest Zetec
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board